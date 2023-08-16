BMW Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times and more

The PGA Tour is in Chicago at Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship. This week is the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events as the top 50 players look to make it to Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know for the BMW Championship: a preview, full TV schedule, streaming schedule and complete first and second-round tee times.

BMW Championship Information

Where: Olympia Fields North Course (Par-70, 7,366 yards)

When: Aug. 17-20th

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to first)

Defending Champ: Patrick Cantlay

BMW Championship Preview

Another $20 million is on the line this week in Chicago. The Top 50 in FedEx Cup points are here to take on Olympia Fields and secure their spot in Atlanta.

This week will be brutal. Olympia Fields is a doozy. From multiple 600-plus yard par-5s to a 510-yard par-4, golfers will have to keep their game sharp.

With so many big names in Chicago for the BMW Championship, anyone can win it. They’re all eying a spot inside the Top 30, so who will come out on top?

Lucas Glover put on a show last week in Memphis, winning back-to-back events. Can he make it a three-peat?

Patrick Cantlay won this event each of the last two years. The eight-time PGA Tour winner outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff last season.

Cantlay is in form again. He narrowly lost to Glover in a playoff last week. Can he defend his title and win his fourth FedEx Cup event?

Rory McIlroy played well in Memphis, so he is another to watch this week. Since he won the Scottish Open and got that feeling off his back, the Northern Irishman could be eying another FedEx Cup title.

Of course, there is Scottie Scheffler always lurking. Jordan Spieth played well in Memphis. He is another to watch. There are so many names that could hoist the trophy on Sunday.

How to Watch the BMW Championship

The Golf Channel and CBS will share television coverage this week for the second playoff event. Golf Channel will focus on the first two rounds and the morning coverage on the weekend. CBS will take the afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, August 17: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 18: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 19: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, August 20: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to stream the BMW Championship

The BMW Championship will be online to watch through ESPN+ and Paramount+. PGA Tour Live will also stream the event all week. That stream begins each day at 9:15 a.m. ET.

There will be featured group coverage on the streaming services all four days, per the PGA Tour.

BMW Championship Featured Groups

Thursday Feature & Marquee Groups:

10:00 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth/Sungjae Im (Featured Group)

10:00 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay/ Max Homa (Featured Group)

11: a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy/ Lucas Glover (Marquee Group)

2:00 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler (Featured Group)

2:00 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland/ Wyndham Clark

Friday’s Feature & Marquee Groups:

9:15 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa/Jason Day (Featured Group)

9:15 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland/ Wyndham Clark (Featured Group)

10:00 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler (Marquee Group)

2:00 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth/ Sungjae Im (Featured Group)

2:00 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy/ Lucas Glover (Featured Group)

BMW Championship Tee Times for Round 1

Thursday Tee No. 1

9:26 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

9:37 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:48 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An

9:59 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

10:21 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

10:32 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 a.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 a.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 a.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

12:05 p.m. – Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

12:16 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

12:43 p.m. – Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

12:54 p.m. – Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

1:05 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

1:16 p.m. – Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

1:38 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

2:00 p.m. – Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

BMW Championship Tee Times for Round 2

Thursday Tee No. 1

9:26 a.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

9:37 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

9:48 a.m. – Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

9:59 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

10:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

10:21 a.m. – Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

10:32 a.m. – Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

10:43 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

10:54 a.m. – Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

11:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

11:32 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:43 a.m. – Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

11:54 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

12:05 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:16 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An

12:27 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

12:43 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

12:54 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

1:16 p.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

1:27 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

1:38 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

1:49 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.