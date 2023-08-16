 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Ryder Cup Team USA apparel unveiled leaves fans annoyed and disappointed, ‘taking an L’

Ralph Lauren unveiled the new Ryder Cup line for the American Ryder Cup team. Fans are not happy about the patriotic cyclical schemes.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
/ new
Ryder Cup, Team USA apparel, Zach Johnson

The American Ryder Cup team unveiled its 2023 uniforms from Ralph Lauren on Wednesday. They love to channel the American spirit and that was the inspiration for the 44th edition of the event.

Ralph Lauren went with its usual patriotic with red, white and blue variations. It will outfit all the players, caddies, captains, spouses and partners. Both captain Zach Johnson and vice captain Davis Love III have both been golf ambassadors for the brand for a long time. Love III has held an endorsement deal with the brand for three decades.

The options look very similar to previous Ryder Cups, but nonetheless they are classic outfit choices.

Stripes are the choice for Ralph Lauren. They are very traditional patterns, which is what the brand is all about.

Red, white and blue are the colors of the American flag, so it makes sence why Ralph Lauren goes that route.

However, golf fans were less than thrilled with the release. Once people started to see them, the more they destroyed the design. Despite being three colors that a lot of people gravitate towards many thought these were a big ‘L’ for the American team.

Traditional is the classic Ralph Lauren style, and it makes for a cohesive design across the board. The 2021 Ryder Cup uniforms at Whistling Straits were the same color combination and styled much like the ones they unveiled on Wednesday.

Peter Millar could be a great choice. Rho Back is another strong choice, but not everyone likes those bright patterns. But Ralph Lauren is an American staple.

Ralph Lauren’s classic choices make it easier for the entire team to look cohesive. No one is too flashy, they look like a team. It’s clear not many like the attire, but it’s the one that will sell out to the masses because anyone and everyone can wear them.

Golf is one of the few sports where men’s fashion has a place. Playing Through’s Fit Check for major events breaks down the best dressed. We can appreciate a clean look, and despite the unpopular sentiment, these fit the mold of a Ryder Cup.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...