Xander Schauffele follows Collin Morikawa’s lead with massive Maui fire support, donation

Xander Schauffele proved that he is a good man after the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship on Sunday. After Collin Morikawa chose to donate $1,000 for each birdie he made in Memphis, the fellow Southern Californian followed his lead.

“The PGA TOUR is all about giving back, so felt like it was my responsibility in that sense to do that,” Schauffele said after his Sunday round in Memphis. “I saw Collin took that initiative before the week started, so him having direct ties with his grandfather’s restaurant there. Just want to help people that are struggling.”

He announced on his X profile, formerly known as Twitter, that his foundation [Xander Schauffele Family Foundation], along with Hawaiian Host Group, would match donation dollars up to $100,000 each. Their end goal is to reach $400,000 in total donations to help the victims of the Maui fires.

My thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the Maui fires. We can make a real impact by volunteering our time, skills, or resources. Let's come together and support the recovery efforts: https://t.co/3ZkkpBBkP4. #MauiStrong #HelpMauiRise #HawaiianHostGroup pic.twitter.com/T7eWJcnnNk — Xander Schauffele (@XSchauffele) August 13, 2023

Joining Schauffele and Morikawa, Hawaiian native Michelle Wie West announced on her Instagram, she would donate $100,000 to “the urgent needs of these families.”

All three golfers have ties to the island — Morikawa’s grandfather owned a restaurant in Lahaina, and Schauffele spent time there as a young child.

“That’s where my dad learned to golf, on Kauai specifically, but he’s a big fan of the islands, and I grew up there,” Schauffele said. “I love going there, and from what I’ve read and texted with someone from Hawaiian Host, they said it’s pretty devastating out there.”

The 29-year-old wanted to give back. He and Morikawa both understand the importance of community and with their ties to Hawaii, it made sense.

“It’s the worst they’ve ever seen historically in the U.S. so far,” Schauffele said. “Just wanted to help out. I think our goal is to raise as much money as possible in a short amount of time, and it sounds like they can use as much help as possible, and sooner than later. Hopefully, we can raise enough money in a short amount of time.”

All of Schauffele’s donations will go to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

