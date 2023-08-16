Justin Rose throws out Cubs-White Sox first pitch, narrowly escapes ‘viral embarrassment’

Justin Rose in is Chicago this week for the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. While in town, Rose took to the mound Tuesday night.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion was in Wrigley Field, tossing out the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs game against the cross-town rival Chicago White Sox.

The jersey looks good on you, @JustinRose99.



A successful first pitch to kick off the week @Cubs ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/DmOXYiMkUs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 16, 2023

While he didn’t throw a strike, the form was solid for a pro golfer. He got the ball to the plate just a bit high and inside. Not bad considering how awful things could have gone.

Afterward, Rose shared a hilarious sentiment.

“That was cool. It’s not making viral embarrassment,” Rose said.

It’s not easy finding the plate when you aren’t a pitcher or even a baseball player. Michael Jordan famously tossed the first pitch at Wrigley and hit the back stop. Carl Lewis bounced the ball 15 feet in front of him.

50 Cent and John Wall both went viral for their epically awful first pitches. But Rose survived.

Now he can turn his attention to trying to win the FedEx Cup for the second time. Back in 2018, Rose lost to Keegan Bradley in a playoff at Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship. But he put that strong effort into Atlanta the following week, capturing the Tour Championship.

He’ll look to do the same this week. But unlike 2018, the former world No. 1 has work to do. He enters the field this week #32 on the FedEx Cup standings. Only the top 30 make it to Atlanta next weekend.

Do you think Rose will earn a spot in Atlanta? What’s your favorite first pitch memory? Let us know in the comments below.