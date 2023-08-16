Keegan Bradley’s obsessive Ryder Cup plea with crucial BMW Championship on the horizon

Keegan Bradley has been on two Ryder Cup teams, but it’s been almost 10 years since his most recent appearance.

The last time he donned the red, white and blue was in 2014 when the Americans lost in Scotland. He played on the 2012 team as well. The Americans lost that year 14.5 to 13.5 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

Now that the New Englander has jumped up the Ryder Cup standings, all he wants is to get back on Team USA.

“I think about the Ryder Cup every second I’m awake basically,” Bradley said ahead of the BMW Championship. “My biggest thing right now is trying not to think about it while I’m playing because it’s important to me. I feel like I could bring some experience to the team. I would personally love to just be on a team with this younger group.”

When he was on the team last, so many of those guys are no longer on the PGA Tour. A lot of them are Senior Tour members. It would be his time to be the older, veteran player.

“I find that this younger core of guys to be really a cool group because they seem to really pull for each other, and it would be really fun to be a part of that.”

Bradley has a 4-3-0 Ryder Cup record. He went 4-1 playing with Phil Mickelson but struggled was his singles matches, where he went 0-2.

This year has been a monumental one for the 37-year-old. Bradley has two wins this season, a runner-up finish, five top-10s and nine top-25s. He sits No. 11 in the OWGR and No. 11 on the Ryder Cup standings.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever get back to this level of golf, so I’m trying to enjoy every second of it,” Bradley said. “Making it to the BMW Championship is always such a great thing for us players because we’ve had a great year... We have so much at stake these next two weeks, whether it’s money or Ryder Cup — that’s really exciting.”

This weekend’s tournament at Olympia Fields outside of Chicago is the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

With a strong finish, Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson will have to at least consider him as one of the six ‘captain’s picks.’ The Americans look to get their first win on European soil since 1993 next month in Italy.