Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup status gets ominous sentiment from Team USA captain Zach Johnson

The Ryder Cup and Justin Thomas go hand-in-hand, or they usually do. However, this season has not been his best. American Captain Zach Johnson will have a tough decision this weekend as he finalizes his picks.

In a recent appearance on the Sub Par podcast, Johnson gave a cryptic response about Thomas’ spot on the Ryder Cup team.

“We’ve been communicating. I would hope that he understands, and he does,” Johnson said. “Open lines, we’re gonna keep the honesty train going, we’re gonna leave it all out there. I told him I don’t know what’s in store, but he’s obviously still in consideration.”

“He’s been a part of Team USA since 2017, guys wanna be around him, he’s great in the locker room, and obviously what he’s done inside the ropes in these cups has been well documented. His resume speaks for itself. But I also gotta look at all the other factors involved.”

Thomas has been a member of two Ryder Cup teams. His tenacity and grit are perfect for team-based events. The former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer has a 16-5-3 record in previous Ryder Cup and President Cup appearances. In Ryder Cups alone, he is 6-2-1 and is responsible for 7.5 points.

Yet, he is playing as poorly as he has at any point in his professional career right now.

Does Johnson take a risk and use Thomas’ experience as the driving force for why Thomas should be on the team? Or will his poor play this season prevent him from becoming a Ryder Cup member for the third time?

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.