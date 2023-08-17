Zach Johnson sends sinister Ryder Cup message to Brooks Koepka, LIV Golfers

Ever since Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May, his presence on the Ryder Cup team has been a significant topic.

“I think it would be premature and almost irresponsible to even go into that,” Johnson said at his pre-PGA Championship press conference. “It’s not on my radar right now.”

The Ryder Cup is undoubtedly on Johnson’s radar now, as he has roughly 10 days to finalize his team of 12 golfers that will represent the American side in Italy next month.

One of those golfers will likely be Koepka, who ranks 5th in the American Ryder Cup standings heading into the BMW Championship.

He is the only LIV golfer in the top six of the Team USA standings. The top six players automatically qualify for the team.

Yet, Johnson sent a message to LIV Golfers while appearing on the GOLF.com ‘Subpar’ podcast.

“There hasn’t been much communication,” Johnson said to hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz.

“I’m gonna be fully transparent. It’s hard because I’m not able to witness what they’re doing and see their form, with the exception of four events a year. What Brooks has done this year, well no one’s surprised. I’m just glad he’s healthy.”

Koepka bounced back with a vengeance in 2023, as he finished in second at The Masters and then won his fifth major in Rochester.

He played the part of a five-time major champion at Augusta National and Oak Hill and has the game to represent Team USA in Italy.

Yet, it seems like Johnson will operate on the side of caution when dealing with LIV players. Based on his comments, it sounds as though Koepka is the only LIV golfer under consideration.

Moreover, Koepka could drop out of the top six after this weekend—very possible, considering Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth lurk behind him in the standings and are in the field at the BMW Championship.

Should that happen, Johnson would have to use one of his six captain’s picks on Koepka. Brandel Chamblee would not do so, and it seems like Johnson is leaning toward that direction too.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.