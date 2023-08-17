Michael Block matches Masters legend with epic Valhalla round, site of 2024 PGA Championship

Michael Block must love playing PGA Championship venues.

After becoming an international sensation at Oak Hill this past May, the PGA of America invited Block to play at Valhalla, the site of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Located in Lousiville, Kentucky, Valhalla has hosted the 1996, 2000, and 2014 PGA Championships, as well as the 2008 Ryder Cup, won by the United States.

The Jack Nicklaus course is a great layout that challenges anyone who plays it, both professionals and amateurs.

However, it did not challenge Block on Thursday as he tied the course record, according to his Instagram story.

Block made three birdies and eagled the long par-5 7th to go out with a 5-under 31. The 47-year-old then made four birdies on the back nine, including at the 17th and 18th holes, to shoot a 9-under 63.

Only one other man has carded this elusive round at Valhalla before: Jose Maria Olazabal. The Spaniard shot a 63 during the third round of the 2000 PGA Championship, which Tiger Woods won.

During the 2000 PGA, the course measured 7,165 yards. But as Block’s Instagram story indicates, he played from the back tees, which have been lengthened to 7,765 yards—an incredible length for any golf course.

So Block could claim the course record for himself, but Olazabal’s round was during a major championship. Right now, they both should claim it.

But perhaps somebody will go lower at Valhalla in 2024. Maybe Block is the one that does. After his hole-in-one at Oak Hill, it would not surprise anyone.

