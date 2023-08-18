Brandel Chamblee calls for Phil Mickelson removal from Golf Hall of Fame

Brandel Chamblee’s exclusive interview with Golf.com is a doozy, especially when he throws Phil Mickelson’s career by the wayside.

Within that interview, the ‘Live From Golf Channel’ host suggested that Mickelson should be stripped of an honor he has held for 10 years.

“Phil should be removed from the Hall of Fame,” Chamblee said to Golf.com. “I don’t think he has any business being in the Hall of Fame. He’s caused irreparable damage to the game. And if the Tour’s philanthropic aspect dies, the autopsy should read LIV. It should read Phil.”

Mickelson is a 45-time PGA Tour winner and a six-time major champion. The Southern California resident became the oldest major winner when he took home the 2021 PGA Championship. He was less than a month away from his 51st birthday.

He has also made 12 appearances in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. Mickelson rivaled Tiger Woods for over two decades, had great success on the PGA Tour, and continues to be a fan favorite.

However, Mickelson’s support of LIV Golf and disdain for the PGA Tour in recent years have forced Chamblee to call for his removal from the Hall of Fame.

Why Chamblee thought it was the proper time to make this statement is unknown, but it’s no secret they do not respect each other. The two have gone back and forth this year, especially since the LIV Golf and PGA Tour agreement first surfaced.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.