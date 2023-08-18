Rickie Fowler credits 103-year-old ‘Grandma Susie’ for BMW Championship success

Rickie Fowler has put himself into contention at the BMW Championship heading into the weekend. He has made Olympia Fields look easy through the first two rounds as he recorded a 66-69 to sit tied in sixth when his round finished Friday.

It seems he has his good luck charm in Chicago this week.

Grandma Susie is a 103-year-old super fan who is at her first PGA Tour event this week.

When Susie turned 100, the PGA Tour gathered some of the biggest names in golf to send her a happy birthday video in 2020. Fowler was in that video and happens to be her all-time favorite player.

On Wednesday, the 103-year-old had a chance to meet some of the tour’s biggest stars, including Fowler.

“It was great to come full circle,” Fowler said. “For her to be able to come out and spend a little time with her was awesome. She had told me she was hoping I got off to a good start and be in the top 5. I need her to keep pushing me because we accomplished that and took care of that yesterday for her. Hopefully, we can give her some more to watch this weekend.”

A day 103 years in the making.



Lifelong golf fan Grandma Susie experiences her first day at a PGA TOUR event, with a few special surprises along the way. pic.twitter.com/DVmysPcwYU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2023

She loves golf and admits to never missing a round, but enjoys watching Rickie Fowler the most. His love of bright colors is what drew Susie in.

Fowler lived up to her standard on the course as well thus far. The 34-year-old is in contention for his second title of the year. He already knows how to win at Olympia Fields, as he did while at Oklahoma State in 2007.

Now he’s playing for more than FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup points. Fowler’s playing to please Grandma Susie.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.