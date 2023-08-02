 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

LIV Golf announces new fantasy league to further engage fans

Fans of the LIV Golf circuit can now pick their favorite players and form a fantasy golf team of their own.

By Jack Milko
Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf
STERLING, Va. — Phil Mickelson gives the thumbs up while walking to the ninth green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 26, 2023.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

LIV Golf announced Tuesday that fans can now create their own fantasy golf teams.

Contestants will have the opportunity to win prizes and compete with other fans around the world.

“No clubs required to play, fantasy golf starts now,” a graphic reads on LIV Golf’s official Twitter page.

The introduction of fantasy golf comes on the heels of Jon Rahm noting that LIV Golf “will continue” into the future.

This new venture certainly seems to support Rahm’s point.

Alas, here is how fantasy will work.

Contestants pick four LIV golfers and their own LIV Golf team when creating their own fantasy league.

LIV Golf, London
HERTFORDSHIRE, England — RangeGoats GC’s Thomas Pieters tees off on the 16th hole during day three of the LIV Golf League at the Centurion Club on July 9, 2023.
Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Images via Getty Images

For instance, fans can select Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and RangeGoats GC to form their fantasy team.

Fantasy scoring will work like this: a player’s score to par equals the number of points for fantasy. The lower the score, the more points obtained by a fantasy team.

So if Smith fires a 9-under 63, fantasy teams with him on their roster will receive nine points.

The competition begins this week as the circuit heads to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. This will be the ninth LIV Golf event of the season.

LIV Golf has not staged an event since the second weekend of July.

Centurion Club, located 25 miles north of London, hosted that tournament for the second consecutive year.

Following LIV Golf Greenbrier, only four events remain on the schedule. The season culminates at Trump Doral in Miami from Oct. 20-22.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

