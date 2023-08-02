LIV Golf Chief Events Officer ousted in surprising move amid PGA Tour negotiations

LIV Golf Chief Events Officer Ron Cross has been removed from his position. Cross was in charge of securing venues and helping run LIV Golf tournaments.

Cross and LIV Golf confirmed the departure on Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated. He told the publication that he is thankful to have been a part of launching the PGA Tour’s rival golf league.

“While surprised in the change in direction at this time,” Cross said in a statement he provided to Sports Illustrated. “I remain incredibly proud of the job being done by my Event Delivery Colleagues, LIV Golf team members, the players, caddies, venue and vendor partners to make LIV Golf a tremendous experience and wish them all the best for continued success.”

He declined to comment any further.

Cross was one of CEO Greg Norman’s first hires when the Saudi-backed league started in November 2021. He helped secure events for that first inaugural season for June 2022, giving him eight months to assemble that schedule.

The former Augusta National and PGA Tour executive also helped with the 14-event 2023 schedule and was working on securing venues for the 2024 schedule.

The change is seemingly abrupt and somewhat surprising considering the future of LIV Golf is beginning to look stronger and stronger.

Cross had two stints with the PGA Tour. He worked several years as an executive at Augusta National during Billy Payne’s tenure. Cross directed ‘grow-the-game’ initiatives like the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and the Latin America Amateur Championship.

He was also involved with the Players Championship, Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup.

This week LIV Golf is in West Virginia at Greenbriar.