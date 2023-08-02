PGA Tour elevated events get 2024 makeover, schedule release dropping soon

There will be some changes to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule when the tour unveils it next week.

Not only will the PGA Tour be traveling to Myrtle Beach and Black Desert Resort in Utah, but there will be changes to designated/elevated events.

Elevated or designated events are no longer the monacre used for the big purse tournaments. They are going to be referred to as Signature Events per Sean Zak, a Golf.com writer.

‘Elevated Events’ on the PGA TOUR will be getting a name change in 2024. They will now be called ‘Signature Events’ per @Sean_Zak. The schedule is expected to be released next week. — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 2, 2023

Obviously, that’s just semantics, and a weird change at that.

It's that time of the year when the golf world patiently awaits the following year's schedule. Earlier this summer, PGA Tour executives Andy Pazder and Tyler Dennis provided an update on the 2024 season.

The bigger events will be reduced from nine to eight before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Those events will reportedly have between 70 and 80 players in them, per GolfDigest.

Pazder and Dennis anticipate that the $20 million events will remain the same for 2024. Of course, that update was provided just days before the groundbreaking news of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal.

So, it’s entirely possible that much of that is still up in the air.

There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the 2024 schedule, but more should come to light once its revealed. When will the signature events happen? Will the tour change some of them from being right after major championships, which has been a complaint by so many.

The schedule might not change very much. But the landscape of golf appears to be changing rapidly.

But the PGA Tour players are looking to get some measure of control. The addition of Tiger Woods to the policy board could create a massive shift in power in negotiations with the PIF.