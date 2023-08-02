Video of black bear stealing golf clubs goes viral, sending fans into hysteria

Golfers in certain parts of the world know they need to be aware of their surroundings. Whether its snakes in the deep rough, or coyotes in the mountains, animal presence is something on a golfer’s mind from time to time.

But last weekend, things got really wild.

Jerome Cignac, a Canadian golfer, was playing a round at Westwood Plateau in Coquitlam, British Columbia when a black bear decided to take a liking to his clubs.

#WATCH: A bear in Canada stole a man’s golf clubs straight off the cart ☠️

( : @Robbie_J) pic.twitter.com/R2UcvRtGlN — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 2, 2023

A video surfaced of the encounter and immediately went viral with over 1.2 million views. The bear strolled up to the golf card and proceeded to literally take Cignac’s golf bag with him back into the woods.

“Hey, no, holy s**t, what?” he can be heard saying in the video. His friends can be heard laughing their heads off in the background.

“It came out of the woods, came to our carts, searched through our bags. There was no food in any of the golf bags, but for some reason, it picked my bag to pull off the cart,” he later told Global News.

Some of the reactions to the video are hilarious.

Who goes after the bear in that spot? Just take the L bro — Justin Macmahan (@JustinMacmahan) August 2, 2023

I bet his car keys and cell phone are inside his bag. — Nick Pelle (@NickPellePGA) August 2, 2023

Good luck explaining that to the wife — Gareth Leonard (@bacckstop) August 2, 2023

That last reaction is in relation to another recent viral bear moment. A bear allegedly was seen standing up and waving in a Chinese zoo, but the posture and crumpling of skin on his back have prompted people to call the occurrence fake.

But that’s not the only time a bear has been in the news recently.

As per normal this time of year, Southern California is very hot. So hot, that a bear decided to take a dip in a Burbank residents’ pool.

It's bear-y hot out there! This bear beat the summer heat by taking a dip in a backyard hot tub in Burbank, California. pic.twitter.com/uraQ4H3Tes — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 30, 2023

There is no doubt that video is real. Bears are becoming more and more brazen, for the most hilarious reasons.

This instance for Cignac should be a reminder to all golfers, keep your eyes peeled.