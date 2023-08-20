Jordan Spieth’s bogey-bogey BMW Championship finish puts Tour Championship in serious jeopardy

Jordan Speith shot a 1-over 71 on Sunday at the BMW Championship. That score may not seem bad, but for the former Texas Longhorn, it could mean his season is over.

The 30-year-old could miss the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week. He is flirting with the bubble as he fluctuates from No. 29-30th on the FedEx Cup rankings. There is a lot of golf left, as some of the players on the course could finish well enough to bump him out of the field.

It would be just the third time since he became a pro in 2013 that Spieth did not qualify for the Tour Championship.

Spieth’s bogey-bogey finish may have cost him a spot. A couple of pars there likely would have been enough for him to earn his spot. However, four birdies, three bogeys and a double in his round was not what the former Masters champion needed.

The waiting game will not only be hard for Spieth, who currently sits 29th as of this writing, but Sepp Straka as well.

The former Georgia Bulldog is currently projected 30th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He fired off a final-round 66 to get to 2-over on the tournament, but a bogey on the par-4 18th may send him back to St. Simons Island instead of Atlanta.

“I feel like that bogey on the last was pretty costly,” Straka said. “I haven’t really looked a whole lot. It’s tough out there, and twosomes are playing pretty quick. I just knew that every shot was really important.”

Despite not being in contention, Straka knew he had to go low on Sunday to have a chance to play next week.

“Some Sundays, you feel more pressure. When you’re in contention, naturally,” Straka said. “But it felt pretty much like you were competing for a TOUR event.”

The rankings will change a lot before the end of the tournament, as bubble players like Straka and Spieth will have an anxious wait.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.