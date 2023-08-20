Rory McIlroy drops stern Ryder Cup message for Team USA after Viktor Hovland smashes BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy played alongside Viktor Hovland on Sunday at the BMW Championship. He witnessed firsthand what kind of zone the Norweigan was in.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy shot a final-round 61 to finish with the course record at Olympia Fields. He made 10 birdies, including seven on the back nine to incredibly card eight 3s.

“He just keeps his foot on the pedal — just isn’t scared,” McIlroy said. “Just keeps going forward, keeps going at it. The things that people don’t realize, you get into that position, the second shot on 17, to pitch it where he pitched it right by the pin... Viktor just keeps his foot on the gas.”

That grit and aggressive play was the right call on Sunday for Hovland. McIlroy recognized that’s what it will take to do well in Rome.

“Look, he’s had some great wins already this year. Had a great chance at the PGA Championship,” McIlroy said. “He’s a world-class player, and looking forward to him being on my team for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks time.”

To get that hot with the Ryder Cup just weeks away could be a good sign for the Europeans. The Americans haven’t won on foreign turf since 1993. With Hovland in form, that drought might very well continue.

The McIlroy-Hovland pairing could be one the world sees again in Rome at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Savannah Leigh Richards n is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and o Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.