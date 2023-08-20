Tiger Woods has company as Nick Dunlap matches historic U.S. Amateur feat

Alabama Crimson Tide golfer Nick Dunlap made history on Sunday at the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado. Dunlap became the second player ever alongside Tiger Woods to win the U.S. Junior Am and the U.S. Amateur, per the USGA. He won the U.S. Junior Am in 2021.

He beat Ohio State’s Neal Shipley 4 and 3 in 33 holes.

The sophomore became the first Alabama player since Michael Thompson to reach the finals. Thompson did it in 2007. He also became the second player from Tuscaloosa to win the U.S. Am, joining Jerry Pate, who won in 1974.

Shipley challenged Dunlap at times, but couldn’t overcome an early deficit.

Dunlap went 2UP through the first five holes. Shipley got a point back on the par-3 6th. It remained that way until the par-3 15th when the Buckeye tied the score.

It went back and forth as the duo remained tied after the first 18 holes.

Then Dunlap went on a tear beginning with the 21st hole of the event. He went on to win four of the next eight holes, halving the other four. That built a commanding four-shot lead with only eight to play.

Shipley won the 31st hole, but the first-team All-SEC member secured the title by winning the 32nd hole and tying the 33rd.

After he beat Florida’s Parker Bell 3 and 2 on Saturday, Dunlap earned an invitation to the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open. That was just one of his top moments of the week.

You’d do well to remember the name Nick Dunlap.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for S.B. Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.