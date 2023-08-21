Matt Fitzpatrick’s hysterical reaction to ‘little shit’ Viktor Hovland’s epic BMW Championship win

Matt Fitzpatrick was in contention on Sunday at the BMW Championship until Viktor Hovland went nuclear and destroyed the whole field. He carded a 61 to beat the Olympia Fields course record set by Max Homa and Sam Burns earlier in the week.

Fitzpatrick played in the final group with Scottie Scheffler, and while it wasn’t his best day, the Englishman respected what happened on the golf course.

“Can’t do anything about 61. I did just see Viktor — I called him a little shit,” Fitzpatrick said. “But for me, just really pleased again that I played really well final round in contention with World No. 1, and I didn’t lose it. Someone else came from behind and won it. Can’t do anything about that.”

No hard feelings between @MattFitz94 and Viktor Hovland pic.twitter.com/unXuYhZQ1r — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

The former U.S. Open winner carded a final round 66 to finish T2 with Scheffler and two shots behind Hovland. He shot three rounds of 66 and a 67 on Friday, but it wasn’t enough.

Sometimes a guy gets red hot on the course, and no matter how good that final group plays, the inevitable is unavoidable.

Hovland went low as he made birdie on seven of nine holes on that back nine, including 17 and 18, the two most challenging holes on Olympia Fields’ North Course.

It’s hard not to tip the cap because what Hovland did was mind-blowing.

The duo will likely be Ryder Cup teammates again in Rome, as Fitzpatrick is in form to make another European team.

