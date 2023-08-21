 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Monday, August 21, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Ryder Cup Team USA: With Brooks Koepka bumped, who do you want in Rome?

Brooks Koepka did not automatically qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, despite winning the 2023 PGA Championship.

By Jack Milko
/ new
Ryder Cup, Team USA, Brooks Koepka
The United States won the Ryder Cup in 2021 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America

How the leaderboard fell at the BMW Championship did not favor Brooks Koepka.

Because Max Homa and Xander Schauffele finished in the top 10 at Olympia Fields, the two Californians leapfrogged Koepka in the Ryder Cup standings.

Koepka was relegated to seventh, meaning he must be selected as a captain’s pick to make the team. Captain Zach Johnson has six picks and will make selections following this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The top six players in the U.S. standings automatically qualified for the team after the BMW Championship. Those six players are Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Homa, and Schauffele.

So with Koepka getting bumped to seventh, should he make the team?

Who else would you like to see don the stars and stripes in Rome at next month’s Ryder Cup?

Let us know in the comments below!

Brooks Koepka, 43rd Ryder Cup
Brooks Koepka with caddy Ricky Elliot during the 2021 Ryder Cup.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...