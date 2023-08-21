Ryder Cup Team USA: With Brooks Koepka bumped, who do you want in Rome?

How the leaderboard fell at the BMW Championship did not favor Brooks Koepka.

Because Max Homa and Xander Schauffele finished in the top 10 at Olympia Fields, the two Californians leapfrogged Koepka in the Ryder Cup standings.

Koepka was relegated to seventh, meaning he must be selected as a captain’s pick to make the team. Captain Zach Johnson has six picks and will make selections following this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The top six players in the U.S. standings automatically qualified for the team after the BMW Championship. Those six players are Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Homa, and Schauffele.

So with Koepka getting bumped to seventh, should he make the team?

Who else would you like to see don the stars and stripes in Rome at next month’s Ryder Cup?

