Former NBC Sports commentator Gary Koch presented with 2023 Payne Stewart Award

ATLANTA — Big celebrations happened Tuesday night in Atlanta, as former NBC Sports commentator and PGA Tour professional Gary Koch received the prestigious Payne Stewart Award for his lifelong dedication to the game.

From 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., a ceremony was held at East Lake Golf Club to honor Stewart and Koch. The two men were very close until the day Stewart died in 1999.

In 2000, the year after his unfortunate plane accident, the PGA Tour established the Payne Stewart Award to honor an individual who displays a high level of character, who never fails to demonstrate sportsmanship, and who consistently gives back to the community.

Koch checks all of those boxes, as he was surprised by Stewart’s wife Tracey in July with the award.

Not your average interview … surprise!



Gary Koch learns that he's been named the 2023 Payne Stewart Award recipient presented by @SouthernCompany. pic.twitter.com/Btn1BWD9Qc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 17, 2023

Southern Company, which is headquartered in Atlanta, sponsors this award annually.

Previous winners include Zach Johnson in 2020, Nick Faldo in 2014, and Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer in 2000—the inaugural year.

Of course, just four months before his untimely death, Stweart won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 by one stroke over Phil Mickelson. Regarded as one of the greatest major championships ever, the 1999 U.S. Open was the last tournament Stewart won.

He also won the 1989 PGA Championship and 1991 U.S. Open, totaling 11 PGA Tour victories.

Koch, meanwhile, won six times on the PGA Tour, with his last victory coming at the 1988 Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational.

The former Florida Gator then went on to become a golf broadcaster for over thirty years. He was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

His ‘better than most’ call for Tiger Woods during the 2001 Players Championship is widely regarded as one of the most famous lines in golf broadcasting history.

Congratulations, Gary, and well deserved!

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.