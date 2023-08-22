John Daly shares emotional embrace with ‘brother’ Ken Duke after Shaw Classic victory

Former PGA Tour legend John Daly finished even par on Sunday and tied for 57th place at the Shaw Charity Classic, but he stuck around to show one of his buddies some love.

Ken Duke won his first Champions Tour event by one stroke, finishing at 14-under. He fired off a final round 4-under 66 to secure the victory. The 54-year-old made a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club to finally get over the hump in his 100th start.

Daly is infamous for his relaxed attitude and grand lifestyle. However, that does not stop him from showing sportsmanship toward Duke.

The two-time major champion gave Duke two thumbs up as he approached the scoring tent and gave him a giant bear hug. They were both smiling from ear to ear as they embraced, which showed what kind of relationship the duo has off the course.

Brothers don't shake hands. Brothers gotta hug!@DukePGA gets a big hug from his longtime friend @PGA_JohnDaly after winning the @ShawClassic. pic.twitter.com/jp5pTT3MNC — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 21, 2023

Whatever Daly said to Duke was not caught on the microphone, but it’s the hug and embrace that matter.

Daly is not known for displaying his emotions, but that smile said it all. It’s great to see players congratulate each other when they win. These players are human, especially Daly, who has such a unique reputation and is a fan favorite of golf fans everywhere.

