PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan updates Sentry Tournament status ahead of Tour Championship amidst Maui tragedy

ATLANTA — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan highlighted multiple topics with the media Tuesday, one of the most significant being the 2024 playing of The Sentry.

Kapalua Resort on the Hawaiian island of Maui has hosted this tournament every year since 1999.

On Aug. 8, wildfires began to cause catastrophic damage to Maui and the town of Lahaina. Thousands have been displaced, the death toll is still rising, and more than 800 people are still missing, according to NBC News.

The devastation still rages, as PGA Tour stars Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa have pledged money to help those affected by this disaster.

My thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the Maui fires. We can make a real impact by volunteering our time, skills, or resources. Let's come together and support the recovery efforts: https://t.co/3ZkkpBBkP4. #MauiStrong #HelpMauiRise #HawaiianHostGroup pic.twitter.com/T7eWJcnnNk — Xander Schauffele (@XSchauffele) August 13, 2023

Tournament sponsor Sentry Insurance has committed to providing aid as well.

The recent tragedy raised questions about whether Kapalua would host this tournament again.

“I think at this point there are so many unknowns, and we want to be respectful of the challenges,” Monahan said.

“We want to help be a part of the revitalization. There are a lot of considerations. We’re committed— if we’re allowed to, invited, and embraced, given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there 100 percent.”

Monahan mentioned being a source of inspiration by the time the Tour arrives in January.

He is also working alongside tournament director Max Novena, Golf Channel broadcaster Mark Rolfing, and Hawaiian Governor Josh Green to help the island recover. The commissioner has been in constant contact with these individuals as all involved continue to work with the community.

Monahan also noted that he wants the PGA Tour to lean into what Morikawa and Schauffele are doing to help.

“The PGA Tour, when moments like this happen, is when we’re at our best,” Monahan said. “We don’t have the answer to that right now, but we want to do everything we can to make certain that that’s a moment for the people of Maui that is entirely helpful and inspiring. But we are hopeful to be there.”

The commissioner appeared confident that the tour’s annual trip to Maui will occur in January. There is no backup plan right now, either.

“All of our efforts and all of our attention is to try and get back to Kapalua to try and be as close to what we’ve been in the past,” Monahan said.

“If it looks like that’s not possible, then we’ll go to plan B. There’s no [alternative right now]. I want to be clear. There’s no indication that we won’t be back there. We’re just trying to be respectful.”

