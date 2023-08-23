Tour Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times and more

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour season concludes at East Lake Golf Club for the Tour Championship this week, as the top 30 players look to take home the FedEx Cup.

Here is everything you need for the Tour Championship: a preview, full TV schedule, streaming schedule, and complete list of first-round tee times.

Tour Championship Information

Where: East Lake Golf Club (Par 70, 7,346 yards)

When: Aug. 24-27th

Purse: $75 million ($18 million to the winner)

Defending Champ: Rory McIlroy

Tour Championship Preview

The final event of the 2023 season is here as the PGA Tour looks to crown a FedEx Cup champion at the Tour Championship. Players will compete for a $75 million purse, where the winner will take home a whopping $18 million.

This week is different from the BMW Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship. Players start with strokes depending on where they finished on the points standings. Scottie Scheffler will start at 10-under, Viktor Hovland at 8-under, Rory McIlroy at 7-under, Jon Rahm at 6-under and so on.

East Lake Golf Club is a doozy. Multiple par-4s stretch beyond 450 yards, and there are only two par-5s on the course. Keeping it in the fairways will be imperative. Water comes into play on some pivotal holes, so avoiding the penalty areas will be a crucial component to hoisting the FedEx Cup trophy.

McIlroy sits in a strong spot entering the week. Last year, he came from behind and waltzed past Scheffler to win his third FedEx Cup. With nine straight top-9s and his game in form, can the Northern Irishman close it out in Atlanta again?

Scheffler fell short last year, but did he learn his lesson?

Hovland is coming off a historic 61 at Olympia Fields to win the BMW Championship, and he looks dialed in this week. Can he go back-to-back?

Xander Schauffele plays East Lake better than anyone in the field. Only Tiger Woods plays this course better historically. Schauffele won in 2017 and has finished in the top seven in the past six seasons.

So many intriguing storylines are here in Atlanta as the top players in the world will battle it out at East Lake. Of course, they will need to beat the heat too.

How to Watch the Tour Championship

Golf Channel and CBS will share television coverage for the final playoff event this week.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, August 24: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 25: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 26: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, August 27: 12-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to stream the Tour Championship

The Tour Championship will be available for streaming via ESPN+ from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. For the third round, ESPN+ will stream coverage from noon to 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, streaming airs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be featured group coverage on the streaming services all four days, per the PGA Tour.

Tour Championship Featured Groups

Thursday Feature & Marquee Groups, along with starting scores:

11:15 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth (E) / Sepp Straka (E) (Marquee Group)

11:45 a.m. ET: Jason Day (-1) / Sam Burns (E) (Featured Group)

11:45 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa (-1) / Adam Schenk (-1) (Featured Group)

1:39 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover (-5) / Max Homa (-4) (Featured Group)

1:49 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy (-7) / Jon Rahm (-6) (Featured Group)

Tour Championship Tee Times for Round 1 (ET)

11:26 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:37 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 a.m. — Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:59 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa

12:10 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor

12:21 p.m. — Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

12:32 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:43 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

1:16 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Max Homa

1:49 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

