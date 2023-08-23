Holly Sonders, Ex-Golf Channel host launches nude sports league, Exposed Sportz, with ‘Girls Gone Wild’ feel

Holly Sonders has had quite an interesting career. She was an avid golfer when she was young, but a knee injury derailed any hopes of a professional career. That didn’t curtail her ambition though.

She went on to become a host/reporter for the Golf Channel in 2011. Her presence on “Playing Lessons from the Pros” and “Morning Drive” prompted immense popularity. She then parlayed that into an expanding role with FOX Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Open in 2016.

But her career trajectory recently took a massive hard left into another universe entirely.

On Tuesday, she officially launched her new sports league, Exposed Sportz.

“So, I had this crazy idea, a great idea, actually — of getting everybody together and creating a sports league just to show off everybody’s talents ... and it’s going to be topless!!” Sonders said to TMZ Sports.

“I can’t believe nobody’s ever thought of this before.”

The emerging golf influencer is partnering with adult film stars and OnlyFans performers to make the league happen.

Some of the topless events reportedly include bowling, tennis, basketball, ping pong, jump rope, billiards and chess. This is obviously a far cry from the legit journalism Sonders provided throughout her professional career.

She believes to have recognized a changing media landscape. Sonders is looking to take advantage of that, similar to fellow golf influencer Paige Spiranac, albeit even more over the top.

She firmly believes she’s on the right track to success.

“I know what people want to see,” Sonders said. “I mean, I built my life on TV. So, I know what people are looking for and I know what entertainment value is — especially competition. After doing sports as many years as I did, this is just a new kind of sports kind of inspired by ‘Girls Gone Wild.’”