Former U.S. Open champ makes astounding Justin Thomas Ryder Cup claim sure to split fans

Whether Justin Thomas should make the U.S. Ryder Cup team next month has been a hot topic among golf media, fans, and players alike.

He has a fantastic match-play record, but his inconsistent play in 2023 led to three missed cuts at major championships, a winless season, and a no-show at the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Yet, Geoff Ogilvy, who won the 2006 U.S. Open by one stroke over Phil Mickelson at Winged Foot, made an astounding claim about Thomas’ Ryder Cup hopes in an interview with Golfweek.

“If [Captain Zach Johnson] does not take him, it’s the worst call ever,” Ogilvy said. “He’s the best head-to-head match-play player in the world.”

The 30-year-old Thomas has played in two Ryder Cups and three Presidents Cups, helping the American side win in four of those instances.

His record at the Ryder and Presidents Cups: 16-5-2.

That is a remarkable 20.5 points won over those five events.

“[Thomas] would be my first pick,” Ogilvy added. “I have been inside the ropes at enough Presidents Cups to know there is just now chance you don’t take Justin. He does something to the team. He goes out front, leads, fist pumps, and makes everyone behind him believe.”

Thomas has more passion for the Ryder Cup and President Cup than almost any other golfer. He loves representing his country, especially against the Europeans.

“I want to make the Ryder Cup team so bad. It’s so important to me,” Thomas said ahead of the Wyndham Championship. “I legitimately would rather make the Ryder Cup than the Playoffs, which is really, really messed up to say, but it’s just the truth.”

