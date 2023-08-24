Tom Watson blasts PGA Tour again for taking golf in ‘wrong direction’ amid LIV Golf, PIF framework

Tom Watson is one of the most legendary names when it comes to professional golf and the PGA Tour. He has done some incredible things throughout his career. The 73-year-old voiced his opinion about LIV Golf and the PIF deal before, but his most recent words hit the Tour hard.

The eight-time major champion gave his stance on the framework deal between the Tour, PIF and LIV Golf while on the Five Clubs podcast with Gary Williams.

“We have people that are making decisions that are really shaping the future of PGA Tour golf,” Watson said. “Without player participation in those decisions, we’re going in the wrong direction.”

The entire interview runs for over an hour as the duo discusses various golf and non-golf-related topics. However, that statement about going in the wrong direction was the most damning.

Watson called out the PGA Tour for its decision-making skills. Golf is going through such a pivotal time, and the players have a right to stand up for themselves and be a part of the decisions.

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods became the sixth member of the PGA Tour Policy Board. He will give the players a voice on that board without the distraction of playing.

Since his accident in February 2021, Woods hasn’t played as much competitive golf, so he can focus on the issues and give golfers a say.

A couple weeks after the groundbreaking news of the deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF, Watson voiced his displeasure with how it was handled. Players were left in the dark with some finding out on social media after the fact.

Despite Woods being added to the board, Watson wants more influence for the players.

He understands the importance of player participation. With the PGA Tour being a supposed “player-led” organization, the golfers should have a stronger say about their livelihood.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.