Collin Morikawa jokingly pokes fun of ‘clap-less fans’ amid epic Tour Championship round

ATLANTA — Apparently, the Georgia crowd was not impressed with Collin Morikawa’s game Thursday despite him shooting a career-low 61 at the Tour Championship.

“I don’t know,” Morikawa said when asked why the crowd was not lively. “I thought we were hitting good shots, and 10 feet is not good enough, I guess.”

At East Lake’s par-5 6th hole, Morikawa stuck it to four feet and proceeded to tap in for an eagle-three.

His putt there got him to 4-under for his round, and he had only played six holes.

“Six felt great,” Morikawa said when I asked him about his hot start Thursday.

“The fans for some reason didn’t really want to clap for our group today. They didn’t think 10 feet or five feet was that good. We really didn’t know how close it was. Walked up there, and obviously, it was nice to make the three.”

Perhaps the Atlanta crowd felt fatigued by the oppressive heat. After all, the heat index soared beyond 100 degrees Thursday and will continue to stay that way throughout the weekend.

Yet, a good shot is a good shot, and Morikawa deserved the recognition all day Thursday.

“Look, I hit some great shots,” he added. “Some days are going to be better than others, but it’s nice to know that that golf swing is just exactly where I want it.”

Now Morikawa finds himself at 10-under for the championship, where Scottie Scheffler began the day due to the Tour Championship’s starting strokes format.

He is squarely in contention thanks to his 9-under 61, and he should garner all the recognition for his play as the weekend wears on.

Hopefully, the Georgia crowd gives him his due justice.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.