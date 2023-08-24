Keegan Bradley takes charge at Tour Championship, makes huge Ryder Cup statement

ATLANTA — Keegan Bradley may have played his way into the Ryder Cup after putting on a show during the first round of the Tour Championship. He carded a bogey-free 63 to shoot to the top of the leaderboard. He sits tied with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at 10-under.

Bradley put on a fantastic putting performance, making seven birdies, including both par 5s. Most are just trying to win the FedEx Cup this week, but for Bradley, there is more on the line. He has an opportunity to be one of Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson’s picks.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old made the statement he needed to.

“I try my hardest to not think of the Ryder Cup, but everybody asks me about it. And as I’m walking down the fairways, everyone’s yelling to me about it,” Bradley said. “So it’s impossible for me to not think about it.”

“I got to think, a two-year qualifying process, with the tournament a month away, I don’t think everything is based on this tournament. But it might be. So, better to go play well than to not. I mean, they know how much I want to be on the team. But I know Rickie (Fowler) wants to be on the team just as bad as I do. Whoever is looking to get picked.”

The Traveler’s winner has two victories on the season. He has one runner-up finish, five top 10s and nine top 25s. While Bradley missed the cut at the U.S. Open and Open Championship, his recent success could elevate him to earn one of those spots.

Bradley is a two-time Ryder Cup veteran and never lost a match with playing partner Phil Mickelson by his side. He has struggled in the solo portion, but that experience could be what Johnson needs on this team. It’s only Day 1 in Atlanta, but it could be the start of a big week for him.

