84-year-old JoAnne Carner does the unthinkable, easily beats her age at U.S. Senior Women’s Open

This week is the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore. JoAnne Carner did the unthinkable in Round 1 as the 84-year-old carded an 80 to beat her age yet again.

The two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner has won eight USGA titles, which is more than any other woman in history. Carner won 43 LPGA titles during her Hall of Fame career.

“Once in a while, I’d hit one, but it was just work all day,” Carner said after her round. “I missed a lot of greens. It plays long for me because I have a 9-degree driver, and I’m driving right into those hills, and I can’t adjust it, so I don’t get the carry, and I’m going in with long clubs all day, 3-woods all day long second shots, and then can’t get there.”

Affectionally known as Big Mama, she nearly made an ace on her final hole of the day, the par-3 9th. She tapped in her only birdie to sign for 80.

This score marks the sixth time in her the title’s five-year history that Carner has shot her age or better.

A dart to close it out



Big Mama had a near ace on her final hole, the par-3 ninth! pic.twitter.com/kNhH3fnM4n — USGA (@USGA) August 24, 2023

She isn’t oblivious to the challenges, but her score wasn’t exactly what she wanted.

“Well, it’s a little outrageous,” Carner said. “Sixty-nine sounds wonderful to me.”

