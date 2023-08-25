Tiger Woods, Mike Trout walk grounds of their new golf course with construction underway

Tiger Woods is walking again.

In a video uploaded by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, Woods was seen exiting a vehicle and embracing Trout at their New Jersey golf course this week.

The video includes shots of Woods perusing the property on foot and by golf cart with Trout, a welcome sign for both players’ health.

Woods had surgery on his ankle in April and has made very few public appearances since.

Trout, meanwhile, is back on the injured list with a wrist injury.

The wait is over. Excited to share the latest from Trout National - The Reserve. We've finalized course routing and are continuing to make progress on this unique and exciting project with @TigerWoods and @tgrdesignbytw. pic.twitter.com/rpu2on1KUg — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 25, 2023

Nonetheless, both star athletes traveled to New Jersey to check out Trout National — The Reserve. The South Jersey course is currently under construction and will open at some point in 2025.

Woods and Trout are co-designing the layout of the course, which will be members only.

The private country club will be in Vineland, New Jersey, Trout’s hometown.

Vineland is about 40 miles south of Philadelphia and 35 miles west of Atlantic City.

South Jersey is home to plenty of marquee golf courses, including Pine Valley—perennially ranked the top course in the country by multiple outlets.

Other notable courses in South Jersey include Seaview Golf Club’s Bay Course, the site of the 1942 PGA Championship won by Sam Snead, and Atlantic City Country Club, known as the ‘Birthplace of the Birdie.’

Of course, Woods and Trout hope that Trout National evolves into one of South Jersey’s marquee courses. Knowing the pedigree of these respective athletes, Trout National will likely do so within the coming years.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.