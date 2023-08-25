Scottie Scheffler ‘frustrated’ at Tour Championship, gets testy during post-round presser

ATLANTA — Scottie Scheffler fired off a bogey-free 65 to sit at 14-under through two rounds at the Tour Championship. Despite the better play, his demeanor after the round was not up to par.

The media area felt heavy as Scheffler answered questions about his day. The start of his interview made it obvious the former Masters winner was not having any of it. From his first answer, it was clear Scheffler wasn’t happy.

“I was six shots better today,” Scheffler said in response to the difference between his rounds. “Not hitting it in the water. Hitting 9-iron into 15’s a lot easier than hitting 5-iron into the wind, for sure.... So that’s a perfect example. I was six shots better, I didn’t hit it in the water on 15, and I had three less three-putts, so there you go.”

One hole, one birdie for Scottie Scheffler



He joins the tie for first with four others @TOURChamp. pic.twitter.com/j5vL7BciXL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2023

The answer came off a bit condescending.

That prompted the question of whether he felt better Friday after a solid round, in an attempt to cool the temperature of the room. Scheffler didn’t bite though.

“I would like to be in the lead. I was actually closer to the lead after yesterday’s round,” Scheffler replied sarcastically.

Maybe the sweltering weather on Friday put Scheffler in a bad mood.

The former Texas Longhorn avoided disaster even when he didn’t keep it in the fairway. On the 18th hole, Scheffler nailed a tree on his tee shot, which forced him to lay up. He detailed a few times he was offline from the tee box.

“I was a bit frustrated. I felt like I only hit a couple tee shots offline today, and No. 5 was one of ‘em where it kicks backwards and right further into the trees,” Scheffler said. “Then 6, I got a wicked kick off the rough there, and it sent it way deep in the trees there. The only other really fairway I missed was like 10.”

“It seemed like every time I hit it a little bit offline, I was punching out. So, 17 hit a great drive, and I have no shot of getting it to the green. So just little stuff like that was kind of frustrating. I hit a really good punch shot and just caught one leaf, and it sent it straight left into the rough. I was just glad to get out of there with a 5.”

He sits two shots off the lead and is still in contention to win his first FedEx Cup championship.

Scheffler will play with Keegan Bradley on Saturday for the third round of the Tour Championship. The duo will tee off before the leaders at 2:49 p.m. ET.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.