Collin Morikawa surpasses Tiger Woods’ incredible record at Tour Championship

ATLANTA — Move over Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa now holds the record for having the lowest 36-hole total at the Tour Championship.

Morikawa’s 16-under score of 125 surpasses Woods’ record of 127. Woods accomplished this feat at the 2007 Tour Championship—the year the FedEx Cup debuted.

The two-time major champion shot an incredible 9-under 61 Thursday and followed that up with a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Friday.

Morikawa has yet to record a bogey at East Lake too.

He has dominated the Atlanta course, despite facing a nine-shot deficit when the tournament began, thanks to the starting-strokes format.

“If I were going to tell myself I was going to be 16-under through two days, with my total score or whatever you want to call it, I would have taken that,” Morikawa said after Friday’s round.

“There’s going to be low scores. There are going to continue to be low scores this weekend. Greens are starting to firm up. You’re still going to see guys firing at pins. You have a few short holes that you have to take advantage of. The par-5s are very gettable. It’s not going to end at 16-under. There’s going to be a lot more low scores, a lot more birdies made. I will have to continue to do that over the next two days.”

Morikawa shares the 36-hole with Viktor Hovland, who has played spectacularly too. But Hovland started the tournament at 8-under because of the format. Morikawa has bested the young Norwegian by seven strokes.

And if you take away the starting strokes format, only one other player has shot 10-under or better through 36 holes: Xander Schauffele.

But Morikawa is not concerned about that.

He wants to win.

A new solo leader @Collin_Morikawa moves to 14-under with a birdie on No. 12 @TOURChamp. pic.twitter.com/NoYPPAleeF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2023

“It’s all about focusing on these next 36 holes,” Morikawa said. “[I have to stick to this] game plan that I’ve stuck with these first two days, sticking with that and adjusting if need be.”

Morikawa leads the field in total strokes gained; strokes gained: tee-to-green, and birdies made.

If he sticks to his game plan, he will likely hoist the FedEx Cup.

And that is extremely impressive considering the large deficit he faced Thursday morning.

Almost as impressive as surpassing Tiger Woods.

