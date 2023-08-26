Viktor Hovland crushing Tour Championship field has fans crushing on him

ATLANTA — Viktor Hovland started his day tied for the lead at the Tour Championship, but as he made the turn, he seemed to be the only one crushing East Lake. At one point, the former Oklahoma State golfer held a four-shot lead as he made back-to-back birdies on the par-5 6th and par-4 7th holes.

Hovland continued to build momentum off his historic round of 61 at the BMW Championship. He shot a bogey-free 68 on Thursday and followed that up with a 64 on Friday. The confidence he possesses right now is what draws in fans. Not to mention, it’s giving them a pallet cleanser from all the other top players struggling to tackle East Lake.

The fan reactions to his Round 3 performance are pretty complimentary. They are finally noticing Hovland for the player he is.

Viktor Hovland is starting to look like the complete player. ⛳️ ‍♂️ — Paul Kelly. (@arabshedboy) August 26, 2023

A complete player from tee to green. The five-time PGA Tour winner has been dynamite off the tee in the last two rounds. He led the field in strokes gained off the tee after Round 2. Hovland’s short game has come through for him as well. He was No. 1 in strokes gained putting after the second round.

This guy is making sure to let people know he thinks his golf game looks good, not his fashion choices. Even though, he does look sharp this week. But it’s his game garnering all the attention.

Not a better golfer on the planet right now than Viktor Hovland #TourChampionship — Kyle Simon (@K_SimonTweets) August 26, 2023

Over the last couple months Viktor Hovland is the best player on the tour and it’s almost not even close. — Mr_Dammit (@Laynej_3) August 26, 2023

Viktor Hovland is putting on a clinic — Dylan Weinschenk (@dylanweinschenk) August 26, 2023

Viktor Hovland is must see TV right now — Doug D. (@ddall11) August 26, 2023

Must-see TV is one of the more accurate reactions to Hovland. He has slowly become one of the favorites to watch, but this week, the BMW Championship winner will gain many more fans.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.