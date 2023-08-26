 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saturday, August 26, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, PGA Tour stars clowned amid dreadful Tour Championship effort

Plenty of fans are not pleased with how the top players are performing during the third round of the Tour Championship.

By Jack Milko
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy ahead of the third round of the 2023 Tour Championship.
Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

ATLANTA — The heat is borderline unbearable, which has firmed up the golf course and made things difficult for some of the best players in the world.

Players cannot spin the ball on the greens, making the putting surfaces at East Lake more suitable for a U.S. Open than the Tour Championship.

Putting itself is difficult too. Many players have been fooled by the slopes and undulations that the East Lake greens offer.

That may explain why only 11-of-30 golfers are under par for their rounds midway through the third round on Saturday.

On Friday, just nine players shot over-par rounds. Seven players shot over par on Thursday.

It has been hot all week in Atlanta, but the heat has been turned up a notch on Saturday.

The weather may be fatiguing players, too.

Yet, Scottie Scheffler is one of the players that has struggled thus far. He carded a 2-over 37 on the front nine Saturday, once again missing a gimme par putt.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm also shot the same 37. Rahm duck hooked his tee shot into the water on the 8th hole, which led to a double bogey.

The folks at home have not taken the third round too fondly, expressing their displeasure with the tournament on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions midway through play on Saturday:

What do you think of the 2023 Tour Championship thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

