Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, PGA Tour stars clowned amid dreadful Tour Championship effort

ATLANTA — The heat is borderline unbearable, which has firmed up the golf course and made things difficult for some of the best players in the world.

Players cannot spin the ball on the greens, making the putting surfaces at East Lake more suitable for a U.S. Open than the Tour Championship.

Putting itself is difficult too. Many players have been fooled by the slopes and undulations that the East Lake greens offer.

That may explain why only 11-of-30 golfers are under par for their rounds midway through the third round on Saturday.

On Friday, just nine players shot over-par rounds. Seven players shot over par on Thursday.

It has been hot all week in Atlanta, but the heat has been turned up a notch on Saturday.

The weather may be fatiguing players, too.

Yet, Scottie Scheffler is one of the players that has struggled thus far. He carded a 2-over 37 on the front nine Saturday, once again missing a gimme par putt.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm also shot the same 37. Rahm duck hooked his tee shot into the water on the 8th hole, which led to a double bogey.

The folks at home have not taken the third round too fondly, expressing their displeasure with the tournament on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions midway through play on Saturday:

@NoLayingUp Rahm spraying sauce everywhere by letting the fish know one’s coming at them! #TourChampionship #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/PxjbxMcE9o — Anto O Connell (@antooconnell) August 26, 2023

#scheffler the no 1 golfer in the world and he can’t putt for toffee, shambles. #TourChampionship — Greg (@chivers1989) August 26, 2023

Other than Hovland, this is brutal to watch. My broken leg hurts just watching. #TourChampionship #FedExCup — Mark Olivarez (@MarkOlivarez68) August 26, 2023

OK we gotta figure out a way to get the Tour Championship in less humid air. These guys are dyin... cmon — J. (@DarrylsBack24) August 26, 2023

I haven’t seen a birdie at this Tour Championship in probably 30 minutes.. all that money on the line getting in their heads — Chicago Jay (@Chicago_Jay1) August 26, 2023

All time choke job in progress for Scottie again at the tour championship. Incredible. — Cody (@Codeman209) August 26, 2023

If you want to see well-played golf today, by all means skip the Tour Championship. — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) August 26, 2023

Scottie Scheffler on the putting surface pic.twitter.com/0ngphQNYQE — Hunter Costley (@HunterCost35) August 26, 2023

