Donald Trump’s ‘round of 67’ at Bedminster Club Championship has fans rolling on the floor laughing

Donald Trump has supposedly won another club championship, according to a post he made on Truth Social.

He claimed to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, which hosted a LIV Golf event on Aug. 11-13. Cameron Smith won that tournament by seven strokes, as Phil Mickelson struggled on Sunday after contending for most of the weekend.

But at the Senior Club Championship, Trump claims to have shot a 5-under 67 on the par 72 layout, a remarkable score for any amateur golfer. It is unclear if that was a net or gross score, or if he just kicked the ball into the hole a few times.

The 45th President carries a handicap index of 2.5, according to the United States Golf Association’s Global Handicap Information Network (GHIN). However, if you’ve seen some of Trump’s shanks on the course, the rumors of his handicap being fudged appear likely.

He has not posted a score since 2021. Golfers should post their scores every time they play to keep the legitimacy of their handicap.

“I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67,” Trump’s post reads.

“Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!”

As soon as that was posted, people went to work.

If you have to state that “there is no hankey/lankey”, then there was DEFINITELY some hankying and lankying going on. — GamblingSiteFinder.com (@gmblngsitefindr) August 27, 2023

Lots of talk about notorious golf cheater Donald Trump saying he won his senior club championship by shooting a 67 yesterday. @ReillyRick wrote an entire book called “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” which includes this passage to explain WHY he cheats so blatantly: pic.twitter.com/IloZ3yu5iU — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) August 27, 2023

Donald Trump lies about his height, weight and golf scores. pic.twitter.com/sXW5TKfCsx — James Tate (@JamesTate121) August 26, 2023

Is this real? — flushwithcaaash ( ️‍♂️, ⛳️) (@flushwithcaaash) August 26, 2023

67 & 215



That’s a lot of fuzzy math in a 48 hour stretch — Dan Stagg / 施德辉 (@dpsiii) August 26, 2023

No chance unless it was off the junior tees on a par 3 course — Joe Dolan (@JoeDolan407) August 27, 2023

Trump’s affirmation of his club championship did not stop there.

After doing his victory lap on Truth Social, Trump took things a step further. He posted the cell phone number of the head golf professional on the website, indicating that if anyone has a problem with the validity of his score, they should call the pro shop.

Of course, Trump’s victory at Bedminster comes one month after one of his golf shots went viral.

In a captured video, Trump completely shanked a pitch shot at his course in Los Angeles. That garnered hilarious reactions too, as the 45th President’s golf game never ceases to cause a stir.

The former President was recently indicted for the fourth time, this time in Georgia. He now faces 91 felony charges across four separate indictments for his role in the attempted overturn of the 2020 election.

