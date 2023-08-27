Georgia Hall, Megan Khang highlight stacked LPGA leaderboard at CPKC Women’s Open

The LPGA is in Vancouver, B.C., this week for the CPKC Women’s Open, and the biggest names on the tour have come to play. Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Georgia Hall and Nelly Korda are all names that make up the top 11.

Khang has been unstoppable this week as she looks to claim a wire-to-wire victory. She has gone 71-66-68 this week and currently holds a three-shot lead over Sei Young Kim. Khang made two bogeys on the 10th and 12th to start her back nine but then went off. She birdied four of her last five holes to close out in epic fashion.

Young Kim had the shot of the day when she made an ace on the par-3 8th. She also made an eagle on the par-4 14th to shoot a 67 on Saturday. She and Khang went back and forth with the lead on Saturday, but Khang’s back nine put her right back on top.

Gotta love drivable par 4s



Sei Young Kim now has a two-shot lead at the @cpkcwomensopen following an eagle on 14! pic.twitter.com/NcgzUiY81R — LPGA (@LPGA) August 27, 2023

Hall sits at 5-under through three rounds after she fired off a 70 on Saturday. She will play with Young Ko, who also sits at 5-under. After struggling in the majors this year, it seems the Englishwoman has found her game again. She could take home the Canadian title with a strong round on Sunday.

Korda is 10 shots off Khang, yet still sits T11 on this difficult course. She may not have a go at the title on Sunday, but it could result in another top-10 finish for the current No. 2 player in the world.

Khang has a strong lead but will need a solid finish to hold onto the victory. There are six players within eight shots of her, so this won’t be a walk in the park.

