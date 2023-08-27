Viktor Hovland tells Xander Schauffele ‘hold my beer’ with epic Tour Championship victory

ATLANTA — Viktor Hovland captured his first Tour Championship Sunday, once again putting on a clinic. He shot a final round 63 to finish at 27-under par for the win.

Hovland came into the day with a six-shot lead over Xander Schauffele, but that wouldn’t last all day. Schauffele still had some fire in him, going 7-under through 12 holes. He would finish the day with a 62, his best round at East Lake.

The 2017 Tour Championship winner kept it close, cutting the deficit to three on the back nine. It could have been two, but that’s when the Norwegian told him to hold my beer.

What a putt!



Viktor Hovland comes up clutch to save par @TOURChamp



He leads by 3 with 4 to play. pic.twitter.com/LGGFxLRAUb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2023

He sank a near 30-foot putt with tons of break to save par at the par-4 14th, his longest putt of the week.

Then on 16, he essentially ended the tournament. Hovland once again drained a lengthy putt, this time for birdie, stretching his lead back out for good.

“[I’m} just handling adversity a lot better because I believe in my game. If I hit one bad shot or make one mistake it’s not the end of the world. I keep pressing on, I keep making birdies, and suddenly we’re back in it again,” Hovland said after his round.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy posted his second bogey-free round of the week. He made just two bogeys the entire tournament, the fewest in the field.

Hovland brought a complete game to East Lake and won his second straight playoff event.

The six-time PGA Tour winner played flawlessly, despite Schauffele’s best efforts to create some drama.

In what was a two-man show all day, The pair went out in a combined 61 strokes, setting a Tour Championship record for the fewest in a final pairing.

Hovi, as he is sometimes known, took the challenge head-on, and didn’t crack. The BMW Championship winner held firm to make a birdie on the final hole, putting a bow on his dominating performance.

