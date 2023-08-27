PGA Tour Commish Jay Monahan greeted with boos after Viktor Hovland’s Tour Championship triumph

ATLANTA — As he announced Viktor Hovland's Tour Championship win and his many accolades from this season, the Georgia crowd let PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan know how they felt about him.

They booed him mercilessly, much like fans do with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Despite a successful tournament, the fans were ruthless. They continued to boo him as he spoke with Amanda Renner from CBS Sports, not giving Monahan a chance to really speak.

️ The crowd in Atlanta greets Jay Monahan with boos on 18 green at the trophy presentation … pic.twitter.com/W2FQNd18ma — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 27, 2023

At first, it was hard to tell if they were actually booing him, but it didn't take long for anyone to realize what was going on at East Lake's 18th green.

It's very rare that you hear booing at a PGA Tour event. The crowd seemed obligated to show their disdain towards him with all the news surrounding LIV Golf and the PGA Tour framework agreement.

Since the announcement of the deal back in June, Monahan hasn’t won over any fans, or players for that matter. There are a lot of people who don't believe he has done what is best for the PGA Tour. After the stance he took on LIV Golf last year, the deal came as a shock to many.

A number of PGA Tour stars have vocalized their dislike for how Monahan handled everything. They were left in the dark, with some finding out about the deal on social media. Not a great look for a supposed ‘player-run’ organization.

Monahan shook it off like the crowd didn’t boo him at all. However, it did show a new side to PGA Tour fandom as the future of golf still looms in the unknowns.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.