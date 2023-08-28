Ryder Cup: What are your favorite memories of this historic tradition?

Now that Viktor Hovland’s domination of East Lake is in the rearview mirror, the attention of the golfing world shifts to the Ryder Cup, which will be held at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome at the end of September.

The Americans have not won on European soil since 1993. The last time the Ryder Cup was held in Europe was in 2018, when Le Golf National hosted the event in Paris.

The Europeans trounced the Americans that year, which produced bitter memories for Team USA and its supporters. For Team Europe and their fans, they hope to see a similar result in Rome. They also hope that they do not suffer the same fate as they did in 2021, when the Americans blew the Europeans away at Whistling Straits.

So, with the focus shifting towards the Ryder Cup, what is your favorite Ryder Cup memory? My favorite recollection is the epic 2016 dual between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at Hazeltine.

Let us know your thoughts, recollections, and memories in the comments below.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.