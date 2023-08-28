Megan Khang outlasts 2-time major winner to to win 1st LPGA title at CPKC Women’s Open

Megan Khang held on Sunday to claim her first LPGA title at the CPKC Women’s Open in Vancouver, B.C.

Jin Young Ko challenged Khang, erasing a large deficit on Sunday. They tied at 9-under after 72 holes. Ko was down by five shots ahead of the final round, but her final round 69 put her in the playoff.

It only took one extra hole to declare a winner though. Khang made par on the playoff hole to finally win after 191 career starts. She then took to Twitter to share the win.

The 25-year-old struggled on Sunday. She made her one and only birdie on the par-4 18th to force the playoff.

In the playoff, Ko hit her ball into a hazard left of the fairway and finished with a double bogey. Khang hit her second shot to the fringe, just left of the 18th pin. She would easily two-putt her way to victory.

“My game has been trending in the right direction lately, and I think this just adds the self-confidence that, hey, I can win out here,” Khang said. “I have won out here now.”

“There were definitely nerves,” Khang said. “I was shaking, signing my scorecard. I triple-checked that scorecard to make sure everything was correct, and we did sign.”

Fellow LPGA players drenched her in champagne after her win as they celebrated her long-anticipated victory.

