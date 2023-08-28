Patrick Reed details why LIV Golf love is about more than the money

Many golf fans believe the players who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf went for just the money. However, for Patrick Reed, it’s so much more than the dollar bills, it’s about spending time with his family.

Reed posted a series of photos to Instagram with a caption that explained the various reasons he loves LIV Golf.

“I was visiting with my children last night, and I must say my heart is warmed,” Reed wrote.

“I listened as they reminisced with smiles and longing about the recent @livgolf_league tournament held at @The_Greenbrier, and it’s just very telling of what this league does. As a family, we’re able to #makememories together.”

The post has garnered 700+ likes as the former Masters winner left no detail out. It’s great that his children enjoyed the Greenbriar event and that he got to spend time with them. Those moments are so important to a child.

From family-friendly events at the course, shotgun starts, and the numerous fun things to do at the tournaments, it’s clear Reed loves everything about LIV Golf.

He is also a big proponent to the team golf element of LIV.

“The team element is one of my favorite parts. We’ve got camaraderie and competition in the same tournament,” Reed wrote.

Of course, there is a lot of money involved with the Saudi-backed golf league, but Reed wanted everyone to know what it means to him personally.

“There’s a list of great things to love! Even playing Friday-Sunday adds to the ease,” wrote Reed. “If you haven’t attended, there are just a few left this season, and I really think fans of this sport are sure to enjoy. IYKYK.”

Not everyone will believe Reed’s caption or think it’s genuine. He has been a lightning rod in the sport of golf for quite some time.

But there is no doubt that LIV Golf’s emergence has changed the PGA Tour. From more fun things for kids to do at the events to larger purses for the players, the PGA Tour is slowly changing things up to appease the younger generations.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.