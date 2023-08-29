Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup selection prompts viscerally divisive reactions from fans

Justin Thomas has made the Ryder Cup team despite having the worst year of his PGA Tour career.

This season, Thomas missed the cut at three major championships, failed to make the weekend at three other events, and did not even qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“Obviously, form is a part of our decision-making process; there are a number of elements in that process, and form is one of them,” U.S. Captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday.

“But so is fit for the golf course, fit for the team room, experience, and in my mind, when you are talking about [Thomas] specifically, he has passion and full confidence in [the Ryder Cup]. He is where he belongs.”

Johnson picked Thomas because of his outstanding Ryder Cup record, his experience playing well on European soil, and because he gets along well with seemingly everyone on the American team.

Thomas led Team USA with four points at the 2018 Ryder Cup, the last time the competition was held in Europe.

But Thomas’ selection to the team came at the expense of Keegan Bradley and Lucas Glover, two veterans who have had terrific seasons and longed to make the team.

These two players, as well as other Ryder Cup candidates, have performed much better than Thomas this season. Both Bradley and Glover even made it to the Tour Championship.

So unsurprisingly, this pick has created plenty of controversy among golf fans online:

Michael Block finding out Justin Thomas took his spot on the team. pic.twitter.com/gWEnTlRsv2 — Used Golf FACTS (@UsedGolfFacts) August 29, 2023

Roy Keane’s reaction to seeing Justin Thomas getting a captains pick for the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/rPqaph5psV — Rory Flanigan (@Flan8) August 29, 2023

Sam Burns was picked because he is good friends with Scottie Scheffler. Justin Thomas got picked because he is good friends with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.



The old expression “it’s not who you are it’s who you know” couldn’t be more true. — Tour Pro ️‍♂️ (@OfficialTourPro) August 29, 2023

He picked Justin Thomas. Zach Johnson should be removed from being Captain. https://t.co/S3kPjL465v — Jones (@JakeeeJoness) August 29, 2023

Justin Thomas missing the FedEx but making the Ryder cup is a bad/unfair pick and anyone defending the pick is just delusional. https://t.co/UhK0DFzEkD — JPRIII (@jpraed14) August 29, 2023

Very disappointed that Lucas Glover isn't on the Ryder Cup team this year. He's the best ball striker on Tour and has his putting straightened out. Justin Thomas better maker Zach Johnson look good because this will be 2nd guessed. #RyderCup — TheGetDown71 (@TDown71) August 29, 2023

Justin Thomas on the Ryder Cup team pic.twitter.com/kIqcgXN94W — Larry Fisherman (@_whit32) August 29, 2023

But some reactions for Thomas’ selection to the team were positive:

Lots of people debating the JT pick! The dude is a beast. 16-5-3 in team competition. Look over at the other side, Ian Poulter has been a captains pick in his last 4 Ryder Cups! Didn’t make it on points and no one ever questioned it! Why? Bc he is a beast in team events!!! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) August 29, 2023

Here’s just one example of how much energy Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas bring in the Ryder Cup.



Rome isn’t ready for these two. pic.twitter.com/qk7H0pDyj1 — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) August 29, 2023

Justin Thomas after missing the playoffs completely but still managing to get a captain’s pick. pic.twitter.com/GP4uo8kIw9 — Used Golf FACTS (@UsedGolfFacts) August 29, 2023

The U.S. Ryder Cup Team convincing Zach Johnson to pick Justin Thomas over Lucas Glover pic.twitter.com/LwDPWSOiTv — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 29, 2023

And, of course, many fans advocated for Bradley’s place on the team as opposed to Thomas:

*Zach Johnson walking the course in Rome*



Keegan Bradley: pic.twitter.com/o19ExH2ZW6 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 29, 2023

I love Justin Thomas, but he has absolutely zero business being on the Ryder cup team. A guy like Keegan Bradley deserves that’s spot 100x more than a fan favorite pick. Play to win, don’t play for ratings…. — Brian Dunn (@bdunny17) August 29, 2023

Keegan Bradley should be on the Ryder Cup team



Bradley has more wins this year than all the other captain’s picks. Lucas Glover does too



Also Bryson DeChambeau would have been a better pick than Justin Thomas imo



Doubt we are winning with this team



But will still be watching! — max gagliardi (@max_gagliardi) August 29, 2023

Do you think Thomas should have made the 2023 Ryder Cup roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

