Wyndham Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times and more

The PGA Tour is at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the Wyndham Championship. This week is the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs, so a lot is at stake for these players.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Wyndham Championship: a preview, full TV schedule, streaming schedule and complete tee times.

Wyndham Championship Information

Where: Sedgefield Country Club (Par-70, 7,117 yards)

When: Aug. 3-6th

Purse: $7.6 million

Defending Champ: Joohyung (Tom) Kim

Wyndham Championship Preview

The PGA Tour’s regular-season finale at the Wyndham Championship is here as the players in the field fight for spots in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Who will earn one of the Top 70 spots and play in Memphis next week?

Tom Kim won this event last year, but due to the ankle injury he suffered at the Open Championship, he will not be able to defend his title. This week will be all about the on-the-bubble players.

Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott are all outside the top 70. They will tee it up this week in hopes of getting enough points to sneak in.

Webb Simpson is also in the field this week as this event means a lot to him and his family — his third child is Wyndham Rose. He could be the one to watch this week as he finished seventh or better in seven of his last nine starts here.

How to Watch the Wyndham Championship

The Golf Channel and CBS will share television coverage this week. CBS will take the afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Golf Channel will focus on the first two rounds and the morning coverage on the weekend. Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, August 3: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 4: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 5: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, August 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to stream the Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship will be online to watch through ESPN+ and Paramount+. PGA Tour Live will stream the event on Thursday and Friday. That stream begins at 6:45 a.m. ET. On Saturday and Sunday, the stream will start at 7:45 a.m. ET. There will be featured group coverage on the streaming services all four days, per the PGA Tour.

3M Open Featured Groups

Thursday Feature & Marquee Groups:

7:45 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas/Adam Scott/Shane Lowry (Marquee)

7:23 a.m. ET – Akshay Bhatia/Sam Burns/Stewart Cink (Featured)

7:34 a.m. ET – Billy Horschel/Gary Woodland/Kevin Streelman (Featured)

Friday’s Feature & Marquee Groups:

7:45 a.m. ET – Russell Henley/Hideki Matsuyama/Cam Davis (Marquee)

7:23 a.m. ET – Chris Kirk/Harris English/Zach Johnson (Featured)

7:34 p.m. ET – Si Woo Kim/J.T. Poston/Webb Simpson (Featured)

Wyndham Championship Tee Times for Round 1

Thursday Tee No. 1

6:50 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Troy Merritt

7:01 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs

7:12 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, Eric Cole

7:23 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

7:34 a.m. – Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, Nicolas Echavarria

7:45 a.m. – Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace

7:56 a.m. – Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings

8:07 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

8:18 a.m. – Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, Kramer Hickok

8:29 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, Tyson Alexander

8:40 a.m. – Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, Henry Lebioda

8:51 a.m. – Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, Charley Hoffman

9:02 a.m. – Augusto Nunez, Zecheng Dou, Jon Mayer

12:05 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

12:16 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

12:27 p.m. – Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, Ben Griffin

12:38 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk

12:49 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley

1:11 p.m. – Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, Vincent Norrman

1:22 p.m. – Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway

1:33 p.m. – Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Denny McCarthy

1:44 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

1:55 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

2:06 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington

2:17 p.m. – Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid

Thursday Tee No. 10

6:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Adam Long, Harrison Endycott

7:01 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Chun An Yu

7:12 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, David Lingmerth

7:23 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns

7:34 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

7:45 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

7:56 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen

8:07 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, K.H. Lee, Nick Hardy

8:18 a.m. – Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler

8:29 a.m. – Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

8:40 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, C.T. Pan, Brice Garnett

8:51 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tano Goya

9:02 a.m. – Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, Ludvig Aberg

12:05 p.m. – Doc Redman, Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman

12:16 p.m. – Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Andrew Novak

12:27 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Greyson Sigg

12:38 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird, Cameron Champ

12:49 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

1:00 p.m. – Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry

1:11 p.m. – Erik Van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im

1:22 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli

1:33 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matthew NeSmith

1:44 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Kelly Kraft, Will Gordon

1:55 p.m. – Kyle Reifers, Brian Stuard, Adam Hadwin

2:06 p.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

2:17 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, Joey Lane