Adam Scott sights set on winning FedEx Cup title after blistering Wyndham Championship start

Adam Scott is fighting for one of the top 70 spots that get to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The fan favorite is on a heater to begin his Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Scott finished his round with a share of the lead after posting a 5-under 65 Thursday.

Before the tournament started, he sat at No. 81 in the playoff standings. Now, he is projected to jump 44 spots to No. 37.

There is a lot of golf left, but this first round was an excellent start for him.

“I plotted my way around and wasn’t anything spectacular, but nothing too bad either,” Scott said after his round. “A bit of a sloppy last hole, but when you shoot 65, you can stomach that... I think that’s going to be the important thing for me the next couple of days is to keep it rolling and give myself a good look at it on Sunday.”

Scott is one of two players to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs every year since its existence, per the PGA Tour.

“I feel like when I come out to play golf, I’m there to give it my best shot,” said Scott. “I’ve had a lot of years having a go at the FedEx Cup playoffs... I want to win this tournament and if I do that, I can have a really good run right through to East Lake, I believe.”

Scott started his round on the back nine with a par on the par-4 10th and a bogey on the par-4 11th. Then things turned around for him. The Australian golfer made four birdies to go out in 32 strokes.

He had to save some pars on his back nine. The 2013 Masters winner made three more birdies on the par-3 3rd, par-5 5th and par-4 8th. Scott unfortunately closed his round with a bogey on the par-4 9th to card the 65.

It’s not like Scott has had a bad season. He has three top 10s, five top 25s with his best finish coming at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he was T5. He has made 14-of-16 cuts, but therein lies the rub. The Aussie has only played in 16 tournaments.

But if he can put three more rounds together like he did Thursday, that won’t matter.

