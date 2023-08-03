PGA Tour pro trashes ‘ridiculous’ Wyndham Championship course, drops curious psychologist admission

Matt Wallace didn’t have a terrible first round at the Wyndham Championship Thursday.

He carded a 3-under 67, placing him T5 just two shots back of leader Adam Scott. Wallace made a bogey on three of his last five holes though. That poor finish provided quite the reaction from the Englishman.

“A bit pissed off, actually, with the finish... Yeah, just frustrated,” Wallace said. “I don’t like this golf course. The runoffs are just absolutely ridiculous — it’s just not fun to play.”

It’s rare for a player to be so blunt about his thoughts on a tournament golf course. However, Wallace didn’t hold back and let his thoughts roll to the media.

“Hit a shot out of the rough on the last, and it landed on the front and runs backward 40 yards. Like, it’s just not great,” Wallace said. “Yeah, I shouldn’t be in the rough, but it’s difficult to hit the fairway all the time, especially like this.”

Wallace explained how hitting the green in regulation is the key to winning this event, but the penalty for missing the green is harsh.

“It’s too severe, so they need to do something about it,” Wallace said.

The Englishman posted a solid round. He carded five birdies, an eagle and four bogeys. However, that final five holes turned him off from the course. The former PGA Tour winner brought his sports psychologist with him this week so he could enjoy the tournament.

“I think the most important person here this week with me is my psychologist and we’re trying to enjoy the tournament rather than what it produces,” Wallace said.

He then created a rather uncomfortable moment in the media room.

“Just for me... if I don’t have to come here, I wouldn’t, but I kind of need to.”

That prompted questions from the media about why he doesn’t want to be here. Wallace then backtracked a bit.

“No, I want to be here. I just don’t like this golf course,” he said. “I’m here to win a golf tournament. Hopefully, I can turn that tune around, and at the end of the week, I’ll tell you I absolutely love this golf course and thanks for having me and I’ll be back again next year.”

Wallace is No. 80 on the FedEx Cup points standings and needs a strong finish to get inside the Top 70 to reach the playoffs.

