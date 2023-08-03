Shane Lowry’s unbelievable hole-out at Wyndham Championship has him eyeing FedEx Cup playoff run

Shane Lowry had one of the shots of the day on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. The shot helped the Irishman card a 2-under 68 to sit at T28 after his first round. He is three shots off leader Adam Scott.

His hole-out on the par-5 15th was incredible. But what made the shot remarkable wasn’t necessarily the shot itself, but how it happened.

Lowry chunked his initial chip shot from just off the green, moving the ball maybe six feet onto the fringe. He then hit a perfect chip that rolled dead center cut to make birdie.

After his round, he tweeted the video of that impressive shot with, “If at first you don’t succeed...” with a clover, a symbol he uses on his balls.

If at first you don’t succeed…☘️pic.twitter.com/fj3tWaIUo0 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 3, 2023

That hole out was one of two he made on the day, and pushed him one stroke closer to the leaders. After 13 pars on the round, he had to take the scoring where he could. The 36-year-old made birdies on three holes and one bogey on the par-4 1st. So it was a round of grinding out pars and staying in the hunt.

Lowry is one of the players on the bubble for the FedEx Cup playoffs. The former Open Championship winner started the tournament at No. 76 in the standings. After his first round, he shot up five spots to No. 71. That means Lowry is just one place away from playing in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Lowry needs 13 points to take the 70th spot by Sunday.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.