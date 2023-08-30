PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland sadly announces ‘brain lesion’ that will require surgery

Former U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland revealed some sad news after the PGA Tour season ended. He announced that he will undergo surgery on Sept. 18 for a brain lesion.

Woodland wrote a post that he shared on all his social media platforms about his health.

“I wanted to share a recent health development with you,” Woodland wrote. “I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication.”

“After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action. I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

The 39-year-old is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He was also a member of the winning 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup. That was the same year his video with Special Olympics Arizona athlete Amy Bockerstette went viral at the WM Phoenix Open.

This season saw him record two top 10s and six top 25s. The former Kansas Jayhawk also made 18-of-24 cuts.

Woodland finished No. 94th in the FedEx Cup rankings, causing him to miss the playoffs.

He did not include a timetable for his return. We are wishing him well here at SB Nation’s Playing Through.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.