LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood uses bit of subterfuge on Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup pick

Only Phil Mickelson has played in more Ryder Cups than Lee Westwood, who played in the biennial competition for the 11th time at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Of those 11 appearances, Westwood helped the Europeans win seven times, so the Englishman knows what it takes to succeed in the Ryder Cup.

But Westwood will not play in the 2023 Ryder Cup due to his affiliation with LIV Golf.

Nevertheless, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the picks U.S. Captain Zach Johnson made that rounded out the American team.

If @ZachJohnsonPGA would have gone straight down the list he would have had a great team. He clearly has a plan in mind and picked 2 outside of that 12. Which is a captain’s prerogative. There is however extra pressure when your a pick and not playing well. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/k4xql5VO9x — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) August 30, 2023

“If @ZachJohnsonPGA would have gone straight down the list he would have had a great team,” Westwood posted. “He clearly has a plan in mind and picked 2 outside of that 12. Which is a captain’s prerogative. There is however extra pressure when your a pick and not playing well. #RyderCup”

Johnson selected Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas—ranked 13th and 15th in the standings—to join this year’s Ryder Cup team.

Selecting Thomas has created some divisiveness among golf fans, as the two-time major champion has had the worst season of his career. Thomas missed six cuts—three of which were at majors—and failed to make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Many feel that Thomas does not deserve a spot. That sentiment was firmly echoed by Tiger Woods’ former coach, Hank Haney.

Yet, Johnson picked Thomas because of his stellar Ryder Cup record and friendly demeanor. Thomas owns a 6-2-1 record in the Ryder Cup.

Fowler, meanwhile, has had a terrific season. He began the 2022-23 season ranked 185th in the world and is now 25th. He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, recorded seven other top 10s, and tied for 5th at the U.S. Open.

He bounced back with a vengeance in 2023, and Johnson felt he earned a spot.

Westwood does not believe so, however. The Englishman feels the U.S. Captain should have gone right down the line, picking Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley instead of Fowler and Thomas.

Young recorded five top 10s this season, with two coming at The Masters and The Open Championship. The big-hitter from Westchester, New York, ranked 9th in strokes gained off the tee and 3rd in driving distance on the PGA Tour.

Despite that, the 26-year-old struggled to find fairways, ranking 119th on tour in driving accuracy. He also bumbled around with the flat stick, ranking 145th on tour in strokes gained: putting. Finding fairways and putting well is crucial to winning the Ryder Cup, especially on European soil.

As for Bradley, his omission from the team is heartbreaking. The 37-year-old had a terrific season, winning the ZOZO and Travelers Championships. He also finished runner-up to Max Homa at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. But Johnson must have felt more confident in Thomas, Fowler, and even Sam Burns than the patriotic New Englander.

Regardless, as Westwood alluded to by using a bit of subterfuge, Thomas and Fowler will have some added pressure on them throughout the competition. That is especially true for Thomas, who has received a ton of slack for making the team.

