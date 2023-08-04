Justin Thomas remains in FedEx Cup playoff hunt with Wyndham Championship equipment change

Justin Thomas is giving himself a chance at making the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week in Greensboro, N.C. He carded an even par 70 on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship.

Last week at the 3M Open, he tried a new putter, but that was short-lived.

“I just went back to my old faithful,” Thomas said after his round. “I putted with it on Saturday last week after I missed the cut for probably like an hour, maybe a little more, on the putting green — it felt great.”

Looks like Justin Thomas is out of the counter-balanced putter (right) after a one-week experiment at the 3M Open. pic.twitter.com/lGDLbThRF5 — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) August 3, 2023

Professional golfers don’t usually make an equipment change so close to the playoffs, but Thomas had to try something else.

“I think if it was a little different situation or a little different part of the season, I’d probably keep messing with it,” Thomas said. “With a week like this — I want to have the putter in my hands that I’ve made the most clutch and successful and good putts with — that’s what that one is.”

Thomas currently sits at No. 82 and needs to finish 18th or better to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs. If he doesn’t do that this weekend, his season will be over, and a spot on the Ryder Cup team is likely off the table.

The 2022 PGA Championship winner has been very successful with that putter in the past.

In Thursday’s round, he made two birdies and two bogeys. Thomas did have to make a lot of par saves, which he consistently converted. But it is going to take birdies, not pars, if he wants any shot at a top-18 finish.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.