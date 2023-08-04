PGA Tour Canada sees golfer go full Happy Gilmore with incredible Hole in 1 on a par-4

Davis Shore channeled his inner Happy Gilmore on Friday.

The former Alabama golfer plays on PGA Tour Canada and Lationamerica. During his round on Friday at the Windsor Championship, he made an ace on the 290-yard par-4 15th hole.

While there wasn’t a video of the shot, the PGA Tour Canada team got a video of him picking up the ball out of the hole. He was very calm about the whole thing. Shore shook the flag stick a little and scooped up the ball.

The Knoxville, TN native seemed shocked it went into the hole and celebrated very little. Shore seemed pleased to add a one to the scorecard after making two double bogeys in the last three holes. He appeared ready to get to the next hole and get back under par.

HOLE IN ONE ON A PAR 4 @TheRealD_Shore aces the 290 yard par 4, 15th hole at Ambassador Golf Club pic.twitter.com/6bU3Sa2jhy — PGA TOUR Canada - Fortinet Cup (@PGATOURCanada) August 4, 2023

Shore is coming off a win last week at the Osprey Valley Open. While he won’t repeat this week, that ace will be a story he can tell for years to come.

The idea of hitting a hole in one on a par-4 is an anomaly. It’s more likely associated with the film Happy Gilmore. In the landmark 1996 film, Adam Sandler, who plays a hockey player turned golfer, consistently hits 400-yard drives, easily reaching the green on par-4’s with a hole in one to his credit.

The 24-year-old Shore has had his fair share of adversities. He missed nearly an entire season in college due to a torn hip labrum and fracture in his L3 vertebrae.

Shore turned pro in 2021. He has played in 13 events between the Canadian and Latin American tours this year, making 10 cuts. He has one win, one runner-up, four top 10s and six top 25s this season.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.